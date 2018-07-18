2 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide detected in Calgary parkade

Six people were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) in the community of Sunnyside on Wednesday, according to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD).

In the 800 block of 5 Avenue N.W., workers were using gas-powered pressure washers underground at an apartment complex when the parkade CO alarm was activated.

The alarm operators called 911 and fire crews responded to the call.

According to CFD spokesperson Carol Henke, people are advised never to use any type of gas-powered machinery in an enclosed space, but said it’s not uncommon for the fire department to receive CO-related calls.

READ MORE: 12-year-old boy dead after carbon monoxide exposure at Airdrie apartment

The CO levels in the parking garage were between 250 and 400 parts per million, which is higher than the acceptable levels Henke said.

“Really, we want the levels to be zero,” said Henke.

Two people were transported to hospital and four others declined to accompany them, according to EMS.

EMS said the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.