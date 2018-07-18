Ontario government urged by opposition to address needed school repairs

Education Minister Lisa Thompson is trying to calm concerns raised by the Ontario NDP about schools across the province that are in desperate need of repair.

Earlier this month, the Progressive Conservative government cancelled a $100-million fund earmarked for repairs. The cut was a result of Premier Doug Ford’s decision to scrap the cap-and-trade system, which provided the money for the school repair program. Throughout the spring election campaign, Ford campaigned on eliminating cap-and-trade.

In question period on Wednesday, Parkdale—High Park NDP MPP Bhutila Karpoche referenced a letter that was written to Thompson by grassroots education organization Fix Our Schools.

“We ask that you and your government please prioritize schools as critical infrastructure and take the steps necessary to ensure that the $15.9 billion of disrepair in all of Ontario’s publicly funded schools is eliminated and that schools are safe, healthy, well-maintained buildings that provide environments conducive to learning and working,” the letter read in part.

Thompson is also pictured on the group’s website holding up a Fix Our Schools pledge, a commitment they said she made to fix Ontario’s schools.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli and a number of other MPPs from Ontario’s major political parties also signed the pledge, according to the website.

Karpoche cited Runnymede Collegiate Institute, a high school in her riding that she said needs 15 urgent repairs and 64 overall, as an example of a broader problem.

“These repairs include hot water boilers, roof coverings and a 90-year-old structural frame — urgent, meaning now,” she said.

“The students and families of Runnymede Collegiate cannot afford to hold out while this government makes cuts first and promises later.”

While responding to questions from the opposition, Thompson blamed the previous government for the state of schools.

“The reality is this, under 15 years of Liberal rule, which the NDP — the opposition party — propped up the entire way. We’ve seen schools crumble across this province,” she said.

“We’re addressing the renovation needs of our schools. You’re going to see this government always putting students first.”

Robin Pilkey, chair of the Toronto District School Board, previously said the board is facing a $4-billion repair backlog.

A TDSB elementary school teacher, who asked not to be identified due to potential ramifications, raised concerns about the school they teach at.

“The water fountain outside my classroom had been broken for over a year now. It regularly leaks onto the floor creating slippery conditions,” the teacher said.

“Several students have fallen and hurt themselves and there is no word when it will be fixed.”

The teacher also said colleagues at other Toronto-area schools have raised concerns about ceiling tiles falling in classrooms, calling conditions “unsafe.”