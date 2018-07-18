Suspicious package at Toronto Pearson Airport’s Terminal 1 ground level cleared by police
Peel Regional Police say a suspicious package at Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 1 ground level has been cleared.
Police told Global News officers responded to the airport “due to an unattended bag left curbside” at around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday.
The canine unit and explosive devices unit were on scene.
Although part of the area around Terminal 1 were shut down, officials said the closure did not affect any flights in or out of the airport.
The situation was cleared just after 3:05 p.m., police said.
