Suspicious package at Toronto Pearson Airport’s Terminal 1 ground level cleared by police

Peel Regional Police say a suspicious package at Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 1 ground level has been cleared.

Police told Global News officers responded to the airport “due to an unattended bag left curbside” at around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

The canine unit and explosive devices unit were on scene.

Although part of the area around Terminal 1 were shut down, officials said the closure did not affect any flights in or out of the airport.

The situation was cleared just after 3:05 p.m., police said.

Suitcase left behind outside @TorontoPearson Terminal 1 has been removed by Peel Police robot, deemed harmless. Some passengers have missed their flights because certain rental car companies were inaccessible during the closure. A reminder to not leave luggage unattended. pic.twitter.com/5XMU8mNNIx — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 18, 2018

Peel Police bomb squad on scene outside @TorontoPearson Terminal 1 for a reported suspicious package. Vehicle traffic being forced to turn around at the ground level. pic.twitter.com/yZmAGBKS2E — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 18, 2018

Robot now deployed @TorontoPearson Terminal 1 for ongoing suspicious package investigation. Traffic to the ground level is being redirected, many customers unable to return rental cars. pic.twitter.com/rDVCTUafjy — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 18, 2018

Please be aware that ground level at Terminal 1 is not currently accessible. If you’re travelling via public transit, pick up and drop off locations have been moved to the arrivals level. https://t.co/EuvEodA5J2 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) July 18, 2018