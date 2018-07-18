Crime
July 18, 2018 2:51 pm
Updated: July 18, 2018 3:32 pm

Suspicious package at Toronto Pearson Airport’s Terminal 1 ground level cleared by police

Traffic to ground level at Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson Airport is being diverted due to a suspicious package investigation.

Peel Regional Police say a suspicious package at Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 1 ground level has been cleared.

Police told Global News officers responded to the airport “due to an unattended bag left curbside” at around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

The canine unit and explosive devices unit were on scene.

Although part of the area around Terminal 1 were shut down, officials said the closure did not affect any flights in or out of the airport.

The situation was cleared just after 3:05 p.m., police said.

