Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman says he’ll support plebiscite vote on Portage and Main, will honour results
Winnipeg’s mayor says he’ll vote Thursday to add the question of whether to take down the barriers at Portage and Main to October’s ballot – and he will honour the results.
“I will support the motion coming forward to Council tomorrow proposing that a question on the future of Portage and Main be added to the municipal election later this fall,” said Mayor Brian Bowman in a statement sent to media Wednesday morning.
“The debate over whether or not to open the intersection to pedestrian traffic has demanded a lot of attention and while important has taken away from other pressing issues facing our growing city that require more attention and debate.”
North Kildonan City Councillor Jeff Browaty introduced a motion at city hall a few weeks ago calling for an additional question on the Oct. 24 civic election ballot:
“Do you support the opening of Portage & Main to pedestrian crossings? YES/NO”.
The iconic intersection was closed to traffic in 1979.
Reopening it to pedestrians was listed as a top priority during Bowman’s 2014 campaign.
“I have always said Portage and Main is more than just an intersection – it’s where Winnipeg has intersected with life – so I certainly respect that Winnipeggers have passionate views on the intersection’s future,” said Bowman.
“Since taking office, I have been listening to both sides of this debate very closely, and I agree Winnipeggers should be provided an opportunity to have a direct say on this matter.”
If elected, Bowman said he would respect the results of the plebiscite, even though the results would not be binding.
