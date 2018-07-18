Orillia woman missing since July 16 located, police say

The search for a missing Orillia woman is over after she was located by police.

According to Orillia OPP, 18-year-old Sindy Struga has been located.

Struga had been missing from the Westridge area of Orillia since noon on July 16.

Police thanked the public for their support and assistance.