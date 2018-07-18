Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont wins St.Boniface byelection

St. Boniface has spoken and a new MLA has been elected.

Manitoba Liberal Party leader Dougald Lamont is the new man in charge, after winning Tuesday’s St. Boniface byelection.

The victory gives the Liberals their fourth seat in the Manitoba Legislature, which also means they now hold official party status in the province.

RELATED: New MLA for St. Boniface riding to be determined

According to Elections Manitoba, Lamont received 2,625 votes, beating out the NDP’s Blandine Tona (1,770 votes), Françoise Therrien Vrignon of the Green Party (1,017 votes) and the PC’s Mamadou Ka (834 votes).

Voter turnout was 48.38 per cent.

“This victory is about more than one seat for the Manitoba Liberal Party, it is about new leadership and new opposition in the Manitoba Legislature,” Lamont said following the victory.

RELATED: Selinger steps down as MLA

The seat was held by Greg Selinger and the NDP since 1999, before Selinger stepped down in March.