Buntzen Lake rescue
July 18, 2018 5:10 am

Search underway for missing swimmer at Buntzen Lake near Coquitlam

By News Anchor/Reporter  CKNW
Coquitlam Search and Rescue Twitter
A search will resume Wednesday morning for a man who went missing at Buntzen Lake near Coquitlam on Tuesday.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue was called out just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to find a 20-year-old man who disappeared while swimming near the dog beach.

A total of 20 crew members and two boats assisted in the search until it grew too dark to continue.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue said via social media that if the rescue turns out to be a fatality, it’ll be the seventh in four weeks for BC SAR crews.

More to come.

