Search underway for missing swimmer at Buntzen Lake near Coquitlam

A search will resume Wednesday morning for a man who went missing at Buntzen Lake near Coquitlam on Tuesday.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue was called out just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to find a 20-year-old man who disappeared while swimming near the dog beach.

A total of 20 crew members and two boats assisted in the search until it grew too dark to continue.

Coquitlam SAR activated by the RCMP at 5pm for reports of a missing male swimmer. We responded with 20 members and two boats with Coq SAR Marine and Field teams are currently conducting water and shoreline searches. @cqrcmp, @SasamatFire @BC_EHS on scene. pic.twitter.com/gHhuvsqzD5 — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) July 18, 2018

Coquitlam Search and Rescue said via social media that if the rescue turns out to be a fatality, it’ll be the seventh in four weeks for BC SAR crews.

