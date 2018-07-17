Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Yellowhead County in central Alberta

With much of central and southern Alberta still gripped by a heat wave, Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Yellowhead County in the central part of the province on Tuesday night.

Several warnings were issued at about 8:30 p.m.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain,” the weather agency said on its website.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta where a weather alert has been issued, click here.

Environment Canada warned the storms had the potential to result in flash flooding, hail damage and that powerful wind gusts could pose hazards as well.

The weather agency issues severe thunderstorm warnings when “imminent or occurring thunderstorms” are expected to produce large hail, destructive winds or heavy rainfall.

