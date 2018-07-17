Taste of Saskatchewan kicks off with competition using homegrown ingredients

A summertime favourite has returned to Saskatoon. The Taste of Saskatchewan food festival kicked off Tuesday morning in Kiwanis Park.

Similar to the TV show Chopped!, the stage will be home to culinary showdowns, where chefs will pull ingredients grown in Saskatchewan from a box and have to cook a dish in 45 minutes.

“Since conceiving this competition, the devious twists and turns, with putting ingredients in the black box and then as the week goes on, we get to the semi-finals and finals, that format changes too,” Saskatoon Club executive chef Anthony McCarthy said.

“And that’s without notice, so they’ll get to the stage and there’s a new surprise of what they have to do.”

Staff and the mascot from the Saskatoon Blades hockey club put on a cooking demonstration using local ingredients on Tuesday.

The Chef’s Series, in its fourth year, will run daily on the Safeway Sobeys stage at 12:15, 4 and 7 p.m.

The winner moves onto the next round until the final match-up for the title of “Top Chef Saskatchewan.”

Taste of Saskatchewan wraps up on Sunday.