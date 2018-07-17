Donald Trump
July 17, 2018 8:43 pm
Updated: July 17, 2018 8:50 pm

‘There was no collusion,’ Trump reminds himself in a handwritten note

By Online Journalist  Global News

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he meant the opposite when he said he didn't see why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections. “The sentence should’ve been: “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia”

A A

“There was no collusion.”

That’s what a handwritten note attached to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks said on Tuesday, one day after he questioned information from his intelligence agencies suggesting Russia had meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

WATCH: Trump backpedals, now says Russia meddled in election

The note was captured in a photo that was snapped by Reuters photographer Leah Millis.

The remark, which was misspelled, was written into Trump’s script, just after he was to say, “I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place.”

Here’s a closer look at the papers in Millis’ photo:

U.S. President Donald Trump’s prepared remarks show his own handwritten note “There was no collusion” at the top as he speaks about his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of a meeting with members of the U.S. Congress at the White House in Washington, July 17, 2018.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump’s Tuesday remarks came after comments that were condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike at the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

In a press conference, Trump said, “My people came to me… they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server.”

On Tuesday, Trump backtracked on the comments, saying he accidentally uttered “would” instead of “wouldn’t.”

READ MORE: ‘The most serious mistake of his presidency’: top Republicans blast Trump over Putin summit

Story continues below

In response, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump was trying to “squirm away from what he said yesterday.”

“If the president can’t say directly to President Putin that he is wrong, and we are right and our intelligence agencies are right, it’s ineffective and worse, another sign of weakness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said, “it’s what I wish he would have said initially, and I’m glad he said it now.”

“Ultimately I can tell you what I know, the Russians most certainly under the direction of President Putin interfered in our election, primarily for the purposes of putting a cloud over the head of the next president, no matter who won,” Rubio said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
donald trump collusion
donald trump collusion note
donald trump no collusion
donald trump vladimir putin
trump handwritten notes
trump no collusion notes
trump notes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News