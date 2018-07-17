‘There was no collusion,’ Trump reminds himself in a handwritten note

“There was no collusion.”

That’s what a handwritten note attached to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks said on Tuesday, one day after he questioned information from his intelligence agencies suggesting Russia had meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

The note was captured in a photo that was snapped by Reuters photographer Leah Millis.

The remark, which was misspelled, was written into Trump’s script, just after he was to say, “I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place.”

Trump’s Tuesday remarks came after comments that were condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike at the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

In a press conference, Trump said, “My people came to me… they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server.”

On Tuesday, Trump backtracked on the comments, saying he accidentally uttered “would” instead of “wouldn’t.”

In response, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump was trying to “squirm away from what he said yesterday.”

“If the president can’t say directly to President Putin that he is wrong, and we are right and our intelligence agencies are right, it’s ineffective and worse, another sign of weakness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said, “it’s what I wish he would have said initially, and I’m glad he said it now.”

“Ultimately I can tell you what I know, the Russians most certainly under the direction of President Putin interfered in our election, primarily for the purposes of putting a cloud over the head of the next president, no matter who won,” Rubio said.