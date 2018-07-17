Winnipeg’s newest millionaire waited weeks before claiming prize

A Winnipeg man is the city’s newest millionaire after waiting several weeks before claiming his money.

Larry Leadbeater discovered he won $1 million shortly after the June 8 draw when he bought a ticket at a St. Vital gas station. The prize was one of 52 Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS up for grabs that week.

When he discovered he won, Leadbeater put the ticket in his safety deposit box before claiming it this week.

READ MORE: Meet Winnipeg’s newest millionaire

“It’s one of those things that you don’t think will ever happen to you,” he said in a press release. “I’ve always hoped it would, but I never really expected it.”

Leadbeater plans to do some home renovations with his winnings and said he’s mulling a car purchase.