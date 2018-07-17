Heather Jackson to seek third term as St. Thomas mayor
A A
A week after a former MP announced he’ll be running for the top job on St. Thomas City Council, the incumbent has officially thrown her hat in the ring.
READ MORE: Former Conservative MP Joe Preston to run for mayor of St. Thomas
Mayor Heather Jackson on Tuesday morning officially announced her intention to seek a third term.
She made the announcement on the steps of St. Thomas City Hall just before 9 a.m.
Last Tuesday, former Tory MP for Elgin Middlesex London Joe Preston announced he’d run for mayor in October’s municipal election.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.