Heather Jackson to seek third term as St. Thomas mayor

A week after a former MP announced he’ll be running for the top job on St. Thomas City Council, the incumbent has officially thrown her hat in the ring.

Mayor Heather Jackson on Tuesday morning officially announced her intention to seek a third term.

She made the announcement on the steps of St. Thomas City Hall just before 9 a.m.

Last Tuesday, former Tory MP for Elgin Middlesex London Joe Preston announced he’d run for mayor in October’s municipal election.

