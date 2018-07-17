Ontario pharmacist urging B.C. to opt for naloxone spray over needle to treat overdose

An Ontario pharmacist is recommending that the B.C. government adopt the use of naloxone nasal spray to fight the opiod crisis.

“British Columbia unfortunately has been the hardest hit with this issue across Canada.”

The Ontario government introduced the free nasal spray this past spring, and as a result say they’ve noticed a significant rise in the number of people getting naloxone kits of their own.

Pharmacist Alison Tario says the spray is much less abrasive than the naloxone needle that the B.C. government currently provides.

“If someone has overdosed on an opioid, someone who might be helping them only has to insert the nossil into the nostril, push one button to deploy the drug into the nasal cavity,” she said.

“There’s absolutely no reason why you couldn’t give it to anyone, and it’s the same dose for children, for adults, for seniors, it’s very, very easy to use.”

Tario also said it’s especially important this time of year to have options like this available.

“We talk a lot about using it as music festivals and concerts and that sort of thing.”

Naloxone only works on opioid related overdoses, like heroin or fentanyl.