Thai officials release video of boys thanking rescuers for saving them from Tham Luang cave

Shortly after the 12 Thai boys rescued from a flooded cave last week were admitted to the hospital, officials released a video of the boys in their hospital beds, thanking rescuers for saving them.

Chipper in their white hospital gowns and surgical masks — to safeguard against infection — the boys assured rescuers and everyone who followed the rescue around the world that they were safe and recovering.

“I’m healthy now, thank you for worrying about me and thank you for going in the cave to help me out. Don’t worry about me now. I’m safe,” one boy named Pipat Photi told the camera.

“I would like to help all the Navy SEALS who came in to help us and thank everyone for their moral support until today,” a younger boy named Titon said after.

Officials have informed media that the 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand are recovering well and are eager to eat their favourite comfort foods after their expected discharge from hospital next week.

A few also gave the two-finger victory sign and raised a fist. One of the 14-year-olds, Ekarat Wongsukchan, whose nickname is Biw, raised his arms in a victory stance and laughter could be heard in the background.

“Hello, my name is Biw. I am fine. I want to say thanks to everyone that worried,” he said. All 13 — the 12 boys and their coach — offered thanks for the support they’ve been given.

The last of the boys were pulled from the Tham Luang cave on Tuesday, concluding an 18-day ordeal that captured the interest of a global audience. According to doctors, Friday, the day the videos were recorded, was the last they’d have to wear the masks.

Thai Public Health minister Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsattayatorn, who led the news conference at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, said all 12 members of the team and their coach were set to be discharged on Thursday.

“All of the 13 people, their physical bodies are strong, and fit. Regarding infections, through the medical evaluations in the first days there may be some of them that had minor pneumonia, but now all is cleared, no fever,” Piyasakol said.

Several of the boys were earlier said to be recovering from minor lung and middle ear infections.

— With files from the Associated Press.