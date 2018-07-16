Iconic story of filmmaker’s rise and fall hits Winnipeg centre stage

WINNIPEG — Canadian director Joel Pettigrew’s latest theatre production takes a closer look at the life of Hollywood’s iconic filmmaker, Orson Welles.

The drama-comedy hits the Winnipeg Fringe Festival beginning July 20. It stars Toronto’s Rod McTaggart as Orson Welles, and features a multimedia experience that includes radio sound effects, animation, and a black and white silver screen.

