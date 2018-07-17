Entertainment
July 17, 2018 2:52 pm

Vigor Awards in Winnipeg to recognize people making a difference

By Host, Global News Morning  Global News

The Vigor Awards are set for July 20 at the MET in Winnipeg.

Global News
A A

An upcoming awards show will roll out a red carpet for Winnipeg’s unsung heroes.

For the first time, the Vigor Awards are coming to Manitoba thanks to the large number of volunteers in the province.

The non-profit organization works to empower and celebrate people making a difference through volunteering and humanitarian work in their community.

Other provinces have hosted awards shows in the past.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Global News Women in Leadership award winner seeing North End play centre becoming reality

An evening gala will be held at The Metropolitan Entertainment Centre on July 20 starting at 6 p.m.  Selected recipients will be presented with awards during the event. Tickets are available here.

To learn more about the Vigor Awards or to nominate someone you know for next year’s awards show in Winnipeg, click here.

WATCH: Here’s why Vigor Awards started.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Community
entertainment
Vigor Awards
Volunteer
Winnipeg vigor awards

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News