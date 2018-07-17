Vigor Awards in Winnipeg to recognize people making a difference

An upcoming awards show will roll out a red carpet for Winnipeg’s unsung heroes.

For the first time, the Vigor Awards are coming to Manitoba thanks to the large number of volunteers in the province.

The non-profit organization works to empower and celebrate people making a difference through volunteering and humanitarian work in their community.

Other provinces have hosted awards shows in the past.

An evening gala will be held at The Metropolitan Entertainment Centre on July 20 starting at 6 p.m. Selected recipients will be presented with awards during the event. Tickets are available here.

To learn more about the Vigor Awards or to nominate someone you know for next year’s awards show in Winnipeg, click here.

