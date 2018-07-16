RCMP on scene at Farm Assists medical cannabis business in Porters Lake

RCMP, including members of the forensic identification unit, have been on the scene at a medical cannabis business in Porters Lake on Monday morning.

Police remain tight-lipped about the nature of the investigation.

Farm Assists owner Chris Enns tells Global News he heard from police there was a robbery at the building, but doesn’t believe the incident is linked to his business.

Forensic Identification Officers have just arrived on scene. Again, no confirmation from police about what took place here this morning. @globalhalifax #PortersLake #Halifax pic.twitter.com/nt5yjH032g — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) July 16, 2018

