RCMP on scene at Farm Assists medical cannabis business in Porters Lake

RCMP, including members of the forensic identification unit, have been on the scene at a medical cannabis business in Porters Lake on Monday morning.
Police remain tight-lipped about the nature of the investigation.
Farm Assists owner Chris Enns tells Global News he heard from police there was a robbery at the building, but doesn’t believe the incident is linked to his business.
