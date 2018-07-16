Canada
July 16, 2018 10:13 am
Updated: July 16, 2018 10:14 am

RCMP on scene at Farm Assists medical cannabis business in Porters Lake

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP have been on scene at Farm Assists, a medical cannabis business, in Porters Lake, N.S. Monday.

Natasha Pace/ Global News
RCMP, including members of the forensic identification unit, have been on the scene at a medical cannabis business in Porters Lake on Monday morning.

Police remain tight-lipped about the nature of the investigation.

Farm Assists owner Chris Enns tells Global News he heard from police there was a robbery at the building, but doesn’t believe the incident is linked to his business.

More to come

