Alberta dentist to learn of possible sanctions in Amber Athwal case

The Alberta Dental Association and College will hold a hearing next month to consider possible sanctions against Dr. William Mather.

Mather is facing five charges related to unprofessional conduct involving eight patients, including Amber Athwal.

In September 2016, Athwal — who was four at the time — was rushed to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton after undergoing a dental procedure at Mather’s downtown office. She went from being a healthy, functional child to being unable to talk, walk or recognize her parents.

Earlier this year, a hearing tribunal found the Alberta dentist “committed serious breaches of his professional and ethical duties” after a young girl was left with brain damage following a dental procedure in 2016.

The hearing tribunal of the ADA&C stated in its ruling in February that the “bulk of the charges of unprofessional conduct” against Mather have been proven.

The college said in its ruling that Mather and his staff were not fully trained or prepared to prevent or deal with Athwal’s medical emergency.

“The hearing tribunal has found that the allegations against Dr. Mather that raise these issues have been proven and constitute unprofessional conduct,” the February ruling stated.

The sanctions hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.