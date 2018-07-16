Vancouver’s rare ‘corpse flower’ blooms for the first time, get a whiff while you can

Rotting meat, hot garbage, and dirty diapers.

They’re scents that most people wouldn’t be lining up to inhale.

But at the Bloedel Conservatory in Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Park — that’s exactly what’s happening.

A rare Indonesian ‘corpse flower’ that’s taken six years to bloom opened up on Sunday night, and with it comes a once in a lifetime odour.

The news of its opening drew big crowds to catch a glimpse, and maybe a whiff, of the six-foot-tall wonder that locals have nicknamed Uncle Fester.

I love how all these people gathered on a Sunday evening to see Uncle Fester @BloedelConserv pic.twitter.com/YYvPy4pnwy — Natasha Carpio (@NatashaCarpio) July 16, 2018

Check out that dark burgundy colour inside the spathe (modified leaf). Uncle Fester is opening fast! We can’t wait to experience the stench tomorrow! #bloedelcorpseflower #vancouver #titanarum pic.twitter.com/AZ1RZQk1ZD — Bloedel Conservatory (@BloedelConserv) July 16, 2018

Officials say the stink will be at its putrid peak starting at 7 a.m. Monday, possibly lasting through Tuesday night before the flower collapses.

Because of their massive size, corpse flowers need a huge store of energy to bloom and go through years-long growth and dormancy stages.

Once they’ve finally stored up the energy to produce a flower, things move quickly — up to six inches per day during peak period.

The final product is among the largest flowers in the world.

With files from Simon Little