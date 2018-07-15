Province issues wind warning for Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba

A high wind warning is in effect for the south basins of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba, according to Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecasting Centre.

A strong north wind on Sunday that’s expected to carry over into Monday led to the warning.

The province said wind speeds and wave action could raise the lake levels by as much as five feet or more.

Lake Manitoba is currently just over 800 feet while Lake Winnipeg is at roughly 700 feet.

Property owners along the lakes should take precautions, the province said.