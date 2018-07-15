Saskatchewan British Car Club celebrates 20 years

More than 70 cars were shined up to show off at the annual Brits by the Bess car show on Sunday.

The Saskatchewan British Car Club, which hosts the show, also celebrated its 20th anniversary, with the Delta Bessborough as the backdrop.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police impound 3 vehicles, issue fines after weekend speeding

“We all sort of fall in love with them and like driving them and working on them,” said Terry Yuzik, vice-president of the club.

The club is made up of 150 people from around the province who share the same passion for cars manufactured across the pond.

People travelled from across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta, and Montana for the show and shine.

“They’re very simple engines, a lot of them have four cylinder engines. They’re carbureted, not fuel injected. There’s no computers on board most of these cars. We work on them ourselves and that’s what the charm of them is,” Yuzik explained.

“Also, they handle well. They’re a lot of fun to drive around in.”

Tony Hill has been a member of the car club for the past 15 years.

He brought three of his British vehicles to Saskatoon from Lucky Lake, Sask. for the show.

READ MORE: 58th annual Draggins Car Show draws thousands to Saskatoon’s Prairieland Park

Hill brought a 1948 Morris Colwey pick up truck, a 1964 MG B Roadster and a 1953 Morris commercial van.

“The van in particular is very rare, it’s one of two in the world, so it’s special,” said Hill.

Hill and his wife moved from England to Saskatchewan in 1976 and started collecting British cars in the ’80s.

At one time he had 24 and has currently narrowed it down to 12 British cars, which hold a special meaning to him.

“I guess that is my piece of home, my British cars,” said Hill.