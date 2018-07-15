Twitter tributes pour in from across hockey world for Ray Emery

Former Ottawa Senators goaltender Ray Emery drowned in Hamilton Harbour early Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old Hamilton native was drafted by the Senators in 2001 and spent seven seasons with Ottawa.

He backstopped the team to a Stanley Cup appearance in 2007 before moving to Russia to play in the KHL.

He would return to the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers after a season in Russia. He then moved on to Anaheim and Chicago.

As a member of the Blackhawks, he helped the team to a Stanley Cup.

He would then return to Philadelphia, finishing his NHL career as a Flyer.

Word of Emery’s passing began to circulate on Twitter early Sunday afternoon, prompting current and former NHL players, executives and fans to pay tribute to him.

Toronto Marlies goaltender Garret Sparks called him a “legend” who “accomplished so much.”

Horrible to hear about the tragic passing of Ray Emery. He was an incredible NHL goalie that accomplished so much in the game, a lot of which went under the radar. He was also one of my favorite @TorontoMarlies teammates in his brief time with us. Rest In Peace to a legend #Razor — Garret Sparks (@GSparks40) July 15, 2018

Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette spoke of how Emery was a great teammate with a special hug.

https://twitter.com/BizNasty2point0/status/1018571081248935936

Former Flyer’ RJ Umberger, Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander and current Flyer’ James van Riemsdyk also spoke of how he was great to play with.

https://twitter.com/Umby18/status/1018577429298843649

Horrible to hear about Ray Emery. He was an incredible teammate. #Razor — William Nylander (@wmnylander) July 15, 2018

So sad to hear the tragic news about Ray Emery- was a great teammate and person #rip — James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) July 15, 2018

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas spoke of how he was around for the beginning and end of Emery’s career as a professional. He said people “always rooted for him.”

On the passing of Ray Emery… pic.twitter.com/aR17IBFE0d — Kyle Dubas (@kyledubas) July 15, 2018

Two other former NHl players, Scott Hartnell and Mike Commodore, also passed along their respects.

So sad to hear the news of Ray Emery. You will be missed bro! #RIPRazor — Scott Hartnell (@Hartsy43) July 15, 2018

Just heard the awful news regarding Ray Emery. He was a great guy. So sad. #RIPRay. — Mike Commodore (@commie22) July 15, 2018

Actor David Boreanaz, who starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, is known to be a huge Flyers fan.

Rapper Pittsburgh Slim posted a pic with Emery on his Twitter account.

Emery was known as a rare goaltender who rarely backed down from a fight. Some fans chose to recall his on-ice fisticuffs.

Let us never forget. RIP Ray Emery @NHLFlyers 🏒 pic.twitter.com/WwFiD8qrWR — sar bear 🐙 (@triSARAHtops609) July 15, 2018

Blackhawks fans thanked Emery for helping them to a Stanley Cup title in 2013.

R.I.P Ray Emery. Will always be remembered for 2013 pic.twitter.com/yzVjXyrdVs — Nick (@zetterhut) July 15, 2018

R.I.P. #RayEmery 😭😢😭😭😭 he really made the 2013 #blackhawks something special 🏒 — Mallory (@Mally_ChiHawks) July 15, 2018

Still other fans posted photos from encounters with Emery.

RIP Ray. I'll always remember this moment I captured of ya in Hamilton. #RayEmery pic.twitter.com/sVa4wdGflS — 🇨🇦Ian Comeau🇨🇦 (@Ian_Hamilton01) July 15, 2018