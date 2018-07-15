Twitter tributes pour in from across hockey world for Ray Emery
Former Ottawa Senators goaltender Ray Emery drowned in Hamilton Harbour early Sunday morning.
The 35-year-old Hamilton native was drafted by the Senators in 2001 and spent seven seasons with Ottawa.
He backstopped the team to a Stanley Cup appearance in 2007 before moving to Russia to play in the KHL.
He would return to the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers after a season in Russia. He then moved on to Anaheim and Chicago.
As a member of the Blackhawks, he helped the team to a Stanley Cup.
He would then return to Philadelphia, finishing his NHL career as a Flyer.
Word of Emery’s passing began to circulate on Twitter early Sunday afternoon, prompting current and former NHL players, executives and fans to pay tribute to him.
Toronto Marlies goaltender Garret Sparks called him a “legend” who “accomplished so much.”
Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette spoke of how Emery was a great teammate with a special hug.
https://twitter.com/BizNasty2point0/status/1018571081248935936
Former Flyer’ RJ Umberger, Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander and current Flyer’ James van Riemsdyk also spoke of how he was great to play with.
https://twitter.com/Umby18/status/1018577429298843649
Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas spoke of how he was around for the beginning and end of Emery’s career as a professional. He said people “always rooted for him.”
Two other former NHl players, Scott Hartnell and Mike Commodore, also passed along their respects.
Actor David Boreanaz, who starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, is known to be a huge Flyers fan.
Rapper Pittsburgh Slim posted a pic with Emery on his Twitter account.
Emery was known as a rare goaltender who rarely backed down from a fight. Some fans chose to recall his on-ice fisticuffs.
Blackhawks fans thanked Emery for helping them to a Stanley Cup title in 2013.
Still other fans posted photos from encounters with Emery.
