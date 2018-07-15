Melanie Joly to run again as Liberal candidate in 2019 federal election

With the next federal election just over one year away, the Liberal Party has put forward its first nomination in Quebec.

At an event in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Melanie Joly was nominated as the Liberal candidate for that riding.

READ MORE: Canada’s official languages action plan promises ‘historic’ investments

It’s a position she has held since 2015, on top of her role as Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Sunday’s announcement marks the first of many similar events expected in the coming months.

READ MORE: Feds considered how to collect taxes from Netflix, Amazon

For Joly, it was a chance to reassert her commitment to helping middle-class families.