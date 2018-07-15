Politics
July 15, 2018

Melanie Joly to run again as Liberal candidate in 2019 federal election

Melanie Joly speaks to the crowds gathered in Ahuntsic-Cartierville as Joly is nominated as the Liberal candidate for the upcoming 2019 federal elections. Sunday, July 15, 2019.

With the next federal election just over one year away, the Liberal Party has put forward its first nomination in Quebec.

At an event in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Melanie Joly was nominated as the Liberal candidate for that riding.

It’s a position she has held since 2015, on top of her role as Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Sunday’s announcement marks the first of many similar events expected in the coming months.

For Joly, it was a chance to reassert her commitment to helping middle-class families.

