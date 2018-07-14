Body of Lethbridge teen recovered in Oldman River

The body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned in the Oldman River last week has been recovered.

Lethbridge police said two kayakers found a body in the river at Alexander Wilderness Park Friday around 7:30 p.m. that matched the description of Mason Soderstrom — the missing 14-year-old boy.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, the Coalhurst Fire Department, and the RCMP assisted with the recovery.

The body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office in Calgary to confirm his identity.

Officers said the investigation will remain active pending the results of an autopsy.

There is no evidence to suggest foul play, police said.

The Alexander Wilderness Park has now been re-opened to the public.