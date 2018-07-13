Utilities Kingston to build fibre-optic cable system for faster, reliable internet

Faster and more reliable internet service — that’s the ultimate goal. Utilities Kingston says a partnership to build a new fibre-optic cable system between Montreal and Toronto will certainly help with that.

Three parties are involved — Metro Optic and Crosslake Fibre, two independent Canadian providers of fibre-optic network capacity, the third is Utilities Kingston.

“It’ll provide residents, businesses, the city of Kingston with more reliable fibre services out to the internet, out to the world,” said Jim Keech, president and CEO of the utility. “More capacity for businesses that may be looking to relocate here.”

Kingston started a fibre-optics utility over 20 years ago, and now that foresight looks like it’s paying off with this proposed project. Keech says there could be even more good news for Kingston as this could develop into more business opportunities.

“We think there’s a strong possibility that it will attract other businesses, new businesses, data centre definitely. We think we’ll find this as an interest and maybe others that are large data users, large internet capacity users.

All parties agree the project is an opportunity to provide some much-needed internet infrastructure along one of the busiest routes in the country. No word yet on the cost of the undertaking.