Man facing charges after driving into construction zone, ending up on rock pile, police say

A 54-year-old man from Newmarket has been charged with impaired driving after police say he drove his vehicle into a construction zone and ended up on a rock pile.

According to the South Simcoe police, on July 12 at around 11 p.m., officers received a call regarding a possible impaired driver in the Line 5 and Highway 400 area in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

When police arrived on scene, they found a van on its side wedged on top of an eight-foot-high pile of rocks used for road construction.

Police say the driver was uninjured, and officers helped him down from the rock pile.

According to police, officers detected an odour of alcohol and placed the man under arrest.

Police say the man was transported to South Division for testing where readings of nearly three times the legal limit were registered.

Police charged the man with impaired driving and driving over 80 mg, and released him with a court date in late July.