Port Hope going paperless for municipal and school board elections

For the first time, the Municipality of Port Hope is going paperless for its municipal and school board elections.

The Oct. 22 elections are just 100 days away and the municipality will present voters with internet and telephone voting options.

“The 2018 municipal election is a little over three months away and my staff and I will be working to ensure that residents are engaged in the voting process and that they understand the changes to the voting methods,” said Brian Gilmer, Port Hope’s municipal clerk and director of corporate services.

“Now is the time for residents to confirm their information on the Voters’ List and regularly check our municipal website.”

Each eligible voter will receive a voter notification card with a personalized PIN to use to log onto the website. Or they can dial a designated telephone number and enter their birthday and personalized PIN.

“Voters will then select one mayor, and council representatives for the ward where they reside. Voters will also have the option to vote for their school board trustees,” the municipality stated.

Advance voting will open Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:30 a.m. and run until Monday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

Residents have until Friday, July 27 to file their nomination papers to run for mayor or town council.

“The internet and telephone voting method allows for a much longer voting period this time around,” Gilmer said. “Voters will have nearly two full weeks to cast their ballots and they’ll be able to do so from their mobile devices, landlines, workplaces, or the comfort of their own homes. It’s never been easier to vote.”

Election day for the municipality will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 22.