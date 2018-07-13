Child pornography charges laid against Guelph man

Guelph police say a child pornography investigation has led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man.

Investigators with the Internet Exploitation Unit and Technological Crime Unit carried out a search warrant at a house in the east end of Guelph on Tuesday.

Police said officers seized computers and digital devices, and that further investigation led to the arrest of Steve Labrie on Thursday.

Labrie is charged with accessing child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He will appear in court on Aug. 28.