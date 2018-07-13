OPP seek public assistance in locating man on Canada-wide warrant

The OPP repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant as a result of his alleged breach of parole.
Stuart Gatt, 52, is described as six-feet-two-inches tall and 169 pounds with brown hair, a grey goatee and blue eyes.
READ MORE: Fatal transport truck crashes up in 2018, OPP says
OPP say the man is serving a 39-month sentence for armed robbery and other robbery-related offences.
Police say the man is known to frequent the Ottawa area as well as Colbourne, Ont.
READ MORE: Barrhaven fire leaves over a dozen homeless
Police are asking that anyone having contact with Gatt or with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.