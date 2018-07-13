Crime
July 13, 2018

OPP seek public assistance in locating man on Canada-wide warrant

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

The OPP repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant as a result of his alleged breach of parole.

Stuart Gatt, 52, is described as six-feet-two-inches tall and 169 pounds with brown hair, a grey goatee and blue eyes.

OPP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Stuart Gatt who is known to frequent the Ottawa area

Ontario Provincial Police

OPP say the man is serving a 39-month sentence for armed robbery and other robbery-related offences.

Police say the man is known to frequent the Ottawa area as well as Colbourne, Ont.

Police are asking that anyone having contact with Gatt or with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

