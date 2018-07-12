Calgary MLA steps aside as UCP caucus deputy whip pending outcome of investigation

The United Conservatives’ MLA for Calgary-Greenway won’t be continuing his role as the party’s caucus deputy whip until an investigation involving him is complete, a UCP spokesperson confirmed to Global News on Thursday night.

“Prab Gill has stepped aside as the UCP caucus deputy whip pending the outcome of an independent investigation,” reads a statement sent to Global News. “In the meantime, MLA Grant Hunter has assumed deputy whip responsibilities.

The UCP did not disclose the nature of the investigation, however, the statement was sent in response to a Global News request to confirm Gill was stepping down amid ballot-stuffing allegations as first reported by Postmedia earlier on Thursday.

Earlier this month, a video posted to YouTube alleged instances of voter fraud took place at the founding annual general meeting of the UCP’s Calgary-North East constituency association. Postmedia has reported allegations have been made that Gill was involved in voting irregularities at the meeting.

Gill has been an MLA representing the constituency of Calgary-Greenway since March 2016 when he won a byelection as a member of the now-defunct Progressive Conservative Party.

He replaced former PC MLA Manmeet Bhullar, who was killed in a November 2015 crash after helping a fellow driver on the QEII Highway.

