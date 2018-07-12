Winnipeg keeper eyeing job with new pro soccer team

Who says you can’t go home again ?

Winnipeg’s Tyson Farago is back with the WSA Winnipeg Wolfpack for the first time since 2013, playing with the team that gave him his start.

“I think WSA was the main reason why I actually went pro,” Farago said. “I love Winnipeg and I haven’t had a Winnipeg summer for a long time.”

The 27-year-old keeper left for greener pastures five years ago. First playing four seasons for FC Edmonton where he worked his way from the third stringer up to the starter. When the club folded last year Farago got an opportunity to play in Dublin, Ireland for St. Patrick’s Athletic FC.

“I learned a lot especially from some tormenting crowds and some crazy fans,” he said. “It was a great experience all and all.”

After playing in just three games they mutually decided to part ways earlier this month.

“It just didn’t work out,” Farago said.

But now that’s he’s back and a new professional soccer team is on the way, he’s hoping to land a spot with the new Valour FC.

“I’ve always wanted to play soccer in Winnipeg and to be playing professionally in Winnipeg, it’s a dream definitely,” Farago said.

“In my opinion he should be the first player signed with the Valour FC.” WSA Winnipeg head coach Eduardo Badescu said.

“He’s a Winnipegger and a Canadian player and we need somebody like that to give opportunity to our local guys.”

And Farago knows the head coach, having played both for and against Rob Gale. Farago said he’s already had preliminary talks about possibly joining the new Canadian Premier League club.

“I want to make it work and I’m sure they do too,” Farago said. “There’s still some pieces that have to fit together but we’re working towards possibly making that happen, and I’d love to be playing in my own backyard, and see my family come out to games and hopefully everything can fall into place.”