Canada
July 12, 2018 3:46 pm
Updated: July 12, 2018 3:55 pm

No end yet to Interior casino strike

By Online Journalist  Global News

A strike affecting three casinos in the Okanagan and one in Kamloops is continuing after three days of talks ended on Wednesday without resolution.

Jim Douglas / Global News
A A

No progress was made after three days of talks this week between Gateway Casinos and its on-strike employees.

Despite this, a union representing the on-strike employees said on Thursday that both sides seem to be moving forward.

READ MORE: Okanagan casino strike drags on

The two-week strike has affected four casinos and 675 employees in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops.

According to Gateway Casinos, the B.C. Government and Services Employees Union failed to submit a proper wage proposal during the talks. However, the BCGEU says it now has several proposals and is waiting for a response.

Employees strike outside a casino in Kelowna on Thursday.

Jim Douglas / Global News

A Gateway spokesperson says the company has offered wage increases between 2.4 per cent and 13 per cent in the first year and 2 per cent every year after that.

“If there’s talk, there’s hope,” BCGEU spokesperson Doug Kinna said this week. “But our members need fair wages and they need respect from the employer. We want the deal, but it has to contain a living wage.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Casino
CASINO STRIKE
Gateway Casinos
Kamloops
Kelowna
Okanagan
penticton
Vernon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News