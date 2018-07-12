No end yet to Interior casino strike

No progress was made after three days of talks this week between Gateway Casinos and its on-strike employees.

Despite this, a union representing the on-strike employees said on Thursday that both sides seem to be moving forward.

The two-week strike has affected four casinos and 675 employees in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops.

According to Gateway Casinos, the B.C. Government and Services Employees Union failed to submit a proper wage proposal during the talks. However, the BCGEU says it now has several proposals and is waiting for a response.

A Gateway spokesperson says the company has offered wage increases between 2.4 per cent and 13 per cent in the first year and 2 per cent every year after that.

“If there’s talk, there’s hope,” BCGEU spokesperson Doug Kinna said this week. “But our members need fair wages and they need respect from the employer. We want the deal, but it has to contain a living wage.”