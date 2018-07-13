OPP hope for new leads in fatal hit-and-run as bikers descend on Port Dover for Friday the 13th

Ahead of a busy Friday the 13th that will see thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts gather in Port Dover, Norfolk OPP are appealing to the public for information in a fatal hit-and-run crash from 2011.

Just over seven years ago, 20-year-old Chad Everets was visiting Port Dover from Port Hope to celebrate a Friday the 13th with his family when he was struck around 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2011, on Cockshutt Road.

The vehicle involved fled the scene.

It’s become tradition for motorcyclists to gather every Friday the 13th, regardless of the weather, but when the date falls in the summertime a much larger crowd tends to gather.

Const. Ed Sanchuk of the OPP says there will be thousands of motorcyclists travelling to Port Dover this weekend and they hope someone will come forward with information about the crash seven years ago.

“It’s a long investigation, but somebody in the community knows about this incident,” Sanchuk said. “We need them to have the courage to contact police.”

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).