Small forest fire in mop-up stage

A small wildfire northwest of West Kelowna that was sparked by lightning is in the mop-up stage, B.C. Wildfire said Tuesday afternoon.

The Harding Creek wildfire, which started Sunday, was located off the Jackpine Forest Service Road, around 15 kilometres from West Kelowna. According to B.C. Wildfire, a tree struck by lightning started the fire.

Firefighters returned to the scene again today and are mopping up the fire after two days of battling the one-acre blaze.