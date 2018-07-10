Canada
July 10, 2018 7:19 pm

Small forest fire in mop-up stage

By Online Journalist  Global News

A small forest fire northwest of West Kelowna has been fully contained.

B.C. Wildfire Service
A A

A small wildfire northwest of West Kelowna that was sparked by lightning is in the mop-up stage, B.C. Wildfire said Tuesday afternoon.

B.C. Wildfire says lighting hit this tree, sparking a small forest fire northwest of West Kelowna.

B.C. Wildfire Service

The Harding Creek wildfire, which started Sunday, was located off the Jackpine Forest Service Road, around 15 kilometres from West Kelowna. According to B.C. Wildfire, a tree struck by lightning started the fire.

Firefighters returned to the scene again today and are mopping up the fire after two days of battling the one-acre blaze.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Fire
BC Wildfire Service
Forest Fire
jackpine forest road
Okanagan Fire
West Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News