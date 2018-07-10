Child luring charges laid against Alberta Canadian Armed Forces member

A Canadian Forces Member from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake has been charged with child luring, the Department of National Defence (DND) said in a Tuesday news release.

The charges come after an internet-based incident reported to the department on July 3.

Cpl. Jean-Francois Paquette, who is a member of 4 Mission Support Squadron at the base, has been charged with six offences, including luring a child under 16 years, making and distributing child pornography and attempted sexual assault of a person under 16 years.

In an emailed statement, Lt. Col. Kevin Cadman said he was “proud of the excellent work of our investigators in quickly responding to a reported incident of child luring.”

“Allegations involving youth at risk are particularly concerning, and these charges reflect our ongoing commitment to safeguard our communities,” he said.

He went on to thank the Alberta Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and military police for their part in the investigation.

Paquette’s case is moving forward in accordance with the courts under the civilian justice system, the DND said.