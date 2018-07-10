‘9 days, 7 missions and 63 hours inside’: B.C. diver part of daring Thai cave rescue

A diver with ties to B.C. was part of a daring rescue mission to extricate 12 boys and their soccer coach from the treacherous confines of a flooded cave in Thailand.

Erik Brown, who grew up in Langley B.C., was part of the rescue mission that captivated the world’s imagination.

His family confirmed Brown was part of an international team to save 12 Thai boys and their coach.

A post on Brown’s Facebook page shows him alongside two other divers. The caption to the photo reads: “9 days, 7 missions and 63 hours inside. Success.”

The plight of the boys and their coach captivated much of the world — from the heart-sinking news that they were missing, to the first flickering video of the huddle of anxious yet smiling boys when they were found by a pair of British divers 10 days later.

They were trapped in the sprawling Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand on June 23, when it became flooded by monsoon rains as they were exploring it after soccer practice.

Each of the boys, ages 11 to 16 and with no diving experience, was guided out by a pair of divers in the three-day high-stakes operation. The route, in some places just a crawl space, had oxygen canisters positioned at regular intervals to refresh each team’s air supply.

His family told Global News they weren’t nervous about Brown’s role in the rescue mission, saying he is a skilled and experienced diver who is extremely good at what he does.

Brown is currently getting some much-needed rest after the rescue effort.

— With files from the Associated Press