Trailer owners upset over power outages at Port Perry campground

Danielle O’Connell has parked her trailer at Goreski’s Landing in Port Perry, Ont., every summer for the last five years, but she says something goes wrong during every long weekend.

“We either lose hydro, and of course, the water goes along with that, or there’s no water,” she said. “I have dogs. We had to turn the cars on… sit in the cars.”

But she is just one of many customers of the cottage and RV resort who have told Global News that these problems happen for hours on end and often — most recently, during the past Canada Day long weekend.

“This whole section down at this end [of the campground] didn’t have any power,” said 10-year client Rollande Dubé, who says she didn’t have electricity most of the time from Saturday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 3. “[Goreski’s Landing] didn’t have any place for us to cool down. They never brought us any water.”

The price tag for parking a trailer at the grounds for the summer isn’t cheap — customers Global News has spoken with say they pay nearly $5,000. “For what we pay… we shouldn’t have these shortages and we should be the ones to come first.”

Dubé’s contract with Parkbridge Lifestyle Communities states that the company is not “liable to reimburse the [customer] for any site fees as a result of damage or losses caused by… electrical faults, brownouts or outages.” The document also says, “It is recommended that the [customer] install surge protectors, backflow preventers and water regulators on their RVs to protect from such potential damage.”

O’Connell and Dubé say they don’t have any of the listed devices but whenever they have reached out for help from the campsite’s staff during an emergency, they have been left in the dark.

“We call down to the front office and ask, ‘What is going on? How long is this going to be?'” said O’Connell. “They can say an hour… it could be four hours.”

Hydro One says many of the outages in this area this year were caused by weather factors, including high winds that caused a tree to come down on a line, but the Canada Day weekend outage was due to the park’s own equipment.

Durham’s health department issued an extended heat warning throughout that weekend.

“We did experience high heat, and we do apologize that the events of the weekend did inconvenience a lot of our guests [who] were trying to enjoy their first major holiday weekend of the season,” said Chris Rhodes, the director of operations for the central-east division of Parkbridge Lifestyle Communities, which owns the campground.

“The fuse on our side had blown due to the high heat drawing a lot on the system.”

Rhodes says his team is continually upgrading their power systems to prevent these outages from happening again.