Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for much of New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large swath of New Brunswick — warning of the possibility of strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

The federal agency says that a cold front is set to sweep across the province Tuesday afternoon, bringing with it wind gusts that could reach 90 km/h.

Heavy rain and thundershowers are also expected, with some regions receiving as much as 25 mm per hour.

The only regions that have not been issued the watch are Saint John County and Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County.

Environment Canada is warning New Brunswickers that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings and break branches off of trees. Heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads as well.