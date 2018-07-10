Edmonton residents asked to weigh in on distance between liquor stores

The city of Edmonton is asking the public for input on the distance between liquor stores.

The city wants Edmontonians’ input on the zoning bylaw through an online survey.

The feedback will be included in a report to the urban planning committee on options for making changes to how liquor stores are regulated.

The city said it’s also gathering information on potential crime, public health and social disorder impacts of liquor stores, looking at best practices of municipalities and evaluating the effectiveness of current liquor store regulations and policies.

In 2007, Edmonton’s zoning bylaw changed to require new liquor stores to be at least 500 metres away from existing liquor stores.

The purpose of the change was to further limit the number of liquor stores in areas along Whyte Avenue, Jasper Avenue, Stony Plain Road, 118 Avenue and 97 Street.

In 2016, city council made another change that allows more than one liquor store in newer neighbourhoods. The 500-metre limit remains in mature neighbourhoods.

Last year, the Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the zoning regulations.

The online survey is open until July 23.