Economy
July 10, 2018 1:24 pm
Updated: July 10, 2018 3:49 pm

Edmonton residents asked to weigh in on distance between liquor stores

By Web Producer  Global News

Bottles of British Columbia wine on display at a liquor store in Cremona, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Alberta is banning the import of British Columbia wines in response to what Alberta Premier Rachel Notley sees as moves to try to scuttle the Trans Mountain pipeline project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

The city of Edmonton is asking the public for input on the distance between liquor stores.

The city wants Edmontonians’ input on the zoning bylaw through an online survey.

The feedback will be included in a report to the urban planning committee on options for making changes to how liquor stores are regulated.

Story continues below

READ MORE: After much anticipation, Edmonton’s 1st distillery opens to the public

The city said it’s also gathering information on potential crime, public health and social disorder impacts of liquor stores, looking at best practices of municipalities and evaluating the effectiveness of current liquor store regulations and policies.

In 2007, Edmonton’s zoning bylaw changed to require new liquor stores to be at least 500 metres away from existing liquor stores.

The purpose of the change was to further limit the number of liquor stores in areas along Whyte Avenue, Jasper Avenue, Stony Plain Road, 118 Avenue and 97 Street.

READ MORE: Edmonton city council approves changing liquor store separation bylaw in some neighbourhoods

In 2016, city council made another change that allows more than one liquor store in newer neighbourhoods. The 500-metre limit remains in mature neighbourhoods.

Last year, the Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the zoning regulations.

The online survey is open until July 23.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Edmonton
Edmonton city council
Edmonton liquor store locations
Edmonton liquor stores
LIQUOR STORES

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News