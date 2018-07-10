OPP seek missing woman from Marmora and Lake

Central Hastings OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Marmora woman.

Ashten Priestley, 28, of Bursthall Street in Marmora and Lake, was last heard from on July 3. The village of Marmora is approximately 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

She is described as five feet tall, 80 to 90 pounds with a thin build. She has blue eyes and long, straight blond hair.

“She is possibly heading to western Canada,” the OPP stated on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Hastings OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).