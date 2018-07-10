B.C. skiers will suffer as Greyhound slashes service right before winter season

On the heels of Greyhound announcing that it’s cancelling all but one of it’s routes in BC — a ski resort in the Okanagan says it’s the wrong move.

The coach line was an affordable way for tourists, as well as Vancouver residents, to get to the interior in the winter.

The abrupt cancellation comes right before ski season.

Big White Ski Resort Senior Vice-President Michael J. Ballengal said it’s disappointing.

“It was just easy for you to get on a bus, come over the Coquihalla Highway, get up to the resort.”

He said without the bus line, people will find other ways to travel that might not be as safe.

“I think you’re going to see a lot more people hitch-hiking, and that tends to be a problem.”

“I don’t think anybody wants to see that, but there is an attraction to the Interior in the winter time, and it’s the snow at all these great mountains.”

Ballengal said he knew of many people, especially under the age of 25, who used the Greyhound service.

Greyhound has said that its ridership has decreased by 41 per cent since 2010, and will operate as usual until October 31st of this year.