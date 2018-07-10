World
July 10, 2018 12:36 am
Updated: July 10, 2018 12:39 am

Boys rescued from Thai cave are hungry, but they’re in good health: permanent secretary

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat Reuters

Some of the boys who were trapped in a Thai cave have escaped, but their challenges aren't over. Catherine Urquhart reports.

A A

All eight boys rescued so far after spending two weeks trapped in a Thai cave are in good health overall and the first four rescued boys are eating well, Thailand’s health ministry permanent secretary said on Tuesday.

“All eight rescued boys today are in good health, none have a fever,” Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, permanent secretary of the ministry of public health, told a news conference in Chiang Rai in northern Thailand.

WATCH: 4 more rescued from Thailand cave; 5 await help

However, Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, inspector general of the public health ministry, said preliminary blood checks indicated “all kids showed signs of infection.”

The group would be kept under observation in hospital for a week.

READ MORE: ‘No hugging, no touching’: rescued Thai boys put in isolation, at risk of cave disease

© 2018 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
thai boys health
thai cave boys health
thai cave health
thai cave health rescue
thai cave rescue boys health
thai cave rescue health
thailand boys cave rescue health
Thailand Cave Rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News