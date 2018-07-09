Mysterious shed fire breaks out in Bath

A cloud of black smoke could be seen from Highway 401 in Bath, Ont., on Monday after a family’s shed burst into flames.

A neighbour frantically knocked on the family’s door around 12 p.m., after seeing the flames protruding from the shed, said Loyalist Township Emergency Services.

After putting out the blaze, fire crews were surprised to find the shed had no electricity and the owner of the property had only stored his tools and lawn mower inside.

The aluminum siding of the main house on the property was damaged by the heat of the fire and Emergency Services cut down a large tree next to the shed as a forest fire precaution.

“It was an old cedar tree and it was hollow in the middle and after the fire, it began burning through the middle,” said Fire Chief Fred Stephenson.

The owner of the home, whose name has not been released, sustained minor burns on his feet, said emergency services.

Officials had no estimate of the damage the fire caused to the property.