Single-vehicle collision west of Edmonton claims life of passenger, injures driver

One person was killed Friday night in a collision west of Edmonton.

RCMP and Emergency Medical Services responded to a single-vehicle collision on Range Road 262 and Township 514 at 9:55 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Driver killed in 2-vehicle collision near Stony Plain

Police said their investigation indicates the vehicle was travelling southbound when it entered the ditch and collided with trees.

A male passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

READ MORE: Alberta teen driver killed in crash on Highway 15

The scene was cleared at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

The RCMP Collision Analyst is continuing to investigate the fatal collision.