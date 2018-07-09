Single-vehicle collision west of Edmonton claims life of passenger, injures driver
One person was killed Friday night in a collision west of Edmonton.
RCMP and Emergency Medical Services responded to a single-vehicle collision on Range Road 262 and Township 514 at 9:55 p.m. Friday.
READ MORE: Driver killed in 2-vehicle collision near Stony Plain
Police said their investigation indicates the vehicle was travelling southbound when it entered the ditch and collided with trees.
A male passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
READ MORE: Alberta teen driver killed in crash on Highway 15
The scene was cleared at around 7 a.m. Saturday.
The RCMP Collision Analyst is continuing to investigate the fatal collision.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.