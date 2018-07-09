Kettle Valley Rail Trail gets helping hand from tourism association

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association is joining with B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations to develop a master plan for the Midway to Penticton segment of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail system.

“There is a need to take a strategic and co-ordinated approach to enhancing the trail experience and improving management of the trail,” TOTA President Glenn Mandziuk said.

In hopes of optimizing tourism potential, the plan will zone in on what needs to be done along the trail, along with management of the current trail, to better the recreational experience.

A Vancouver-based consulting company has been retained to head up the master planning process. McElhanney Consulting Services is an experienced trail, outdoor recreation planning company.