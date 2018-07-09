MP who beat ex-Bloc leader Gilles Duceppe twice won’t run again

Hélène Laverdière, a popular NDP MP who defeated Gilles Duceppe in both the 2011 and 2015 elections, has announced she won’t run again next year.

Laverdière says she will be 64 next April and that it is time to pass the torch.

She surprised political pundits by beating Duceppe in the Montreal riding of Laurier-Sainte-Marie when he was Bloc Québécois leader in 2011.

Laverdière repeated the feat four years later.

Her announcement comes four days after longtime Hamilton Centre MP David Christopherson said he will not seek re-election.

Christopherson was first elected to the Commons in 2004 and has served as deputy NDP leader since 2012.