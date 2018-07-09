Youth brandishes imitation firearm at driver in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP
Two youth face charges after police say they brandished an imitation firearm while driving in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were called about a “road rage” incident allegedly involving a firearm.
Police say a driver called to report that while travelling on Peace Road in the area of Reaboro, a vehicle passed and a passenger inside brandished what appeared to be a firearm.
OPP soon located the suspect vehicle and the driver and passenger were arrested. The youth are both charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The driver faces a second charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
No names were released.
