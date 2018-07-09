Time served means shorter sentence for man charged in Calgary Dover Glen killing

A man has been sentenced to nine and a half years in prison after a killing in Calgary nearly two years ago.

But, after getting credit for time already served, Dennis Jan Sorge has eight years remaining in his sentence. The court handed down the decision Friday after Sorge pleaded guilty to manslaughter in May.

Calgary police found the body of Calvin Brooker, 57, in an alley in the community of Dover Glen on the morning of September 1, 2016, but didn’t lay charges until July 2017 after what Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta then called “a very extensive investigative process.”

Police believed Brooker and Sorge were known to each other and that Brooker’s death occurred after an altercation inside the home.

34-year-old Sorge was originally charged with second-degree murder.

The Crown had argued for a 10 to 12 year sentence, and Sorge’s defence was looking for six to eight years.

with files from Joe McFarland