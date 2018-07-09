Canada
Chocolate Lake Beach closed, crews resume search for man believed to have drowned

An RCMP underwater recovery team is at Chocolate Lake Beach, a popular Halifax swimming spot, to search for a man who is presumed to have drowned Sunday night.

Chocolate Lake Beach in Halifax is closed to swimmers Monday, as emergency rescue crews resume the search for a man who is believed to have drowned over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police were called on Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at the popular lake.

There was a joint response by police, Halifax Regional Fire and members of the public to find the man, but they were not successful.

A media release Sunday night says it’s believed the 28-year-old man drowned as a result of the incident.

The man had been “involved in personal boating”, and police say he was not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD).

On Monday morning, the provincial RCMP dive team is expected to resume their search for the man. Halifax Regional Municipality is asking people to stay out of the water so crews can conduct a “safe and thorough search.”

The man’s name has not been released.

