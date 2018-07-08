Vancouver police searching for missing 10-year-old girl last seen Saturday

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Maryjane Tom was last seen near 45th Avenue and Nanaimo Street around midnight on Saturday.

Police say she left home, possibly to meet a friend.

Police describe her as an Indigenous girl with fair skin, who is 5’3″ tall with a slim build. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair that is mostly straight but frizzy at the back.

Her top front teeth are slightly blackened from a fall from a bicycle, and she has a small vertical scar under her left nostril, according to police.

Maryjane was last seen wearing a blue or red sweater, tight blue jeans that are loose at the bottom and a pair of leather sandals with buckles on the side.

Police say she suffers from health issues and needs to take medication daily.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.